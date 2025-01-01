sb.scorecardresearch
Published 17:21 IST, January 1st 2025

11 Maoists Including Tarakka Sidam Surrender Before Maharashtra CM Fadnavis In Mumbai

Tarakka Sidam including several other maoists surrendered before Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis
Maoists surrender before Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | Image: ANI

Mumbai: At least 11 Maoists including Tarakka Sidam surrendered before Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at Gadchiroli Police headquarters on Wednesday.

More to follow…

