sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ JNU Stone Pelting | D Gukesh | One Nation One Election | Bengaluru Techie Suicide | Champions Trophy 2025 | Elon Musk | ChatGPT Down | South Korea | Kapoors Meet PM Modi |

Published 19:42 IST, December 12th 2024

11 Naxalites Surrender in Chattisgarh's Sukma

Eleven Naxalites surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
eight naxalites arrested in sukma chhattisgarh
Chhattisgarh: 11 Naxalites surrender in Sukma | Image: PTI

Sukma: Eleven Naxalites surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Thursday, a police official said.

Of the 11, Jogendra Yadav was 'agriculture committee president' under 'Peddabodkel revolutionary party committee' of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist), while Hemla Deva was head of the movement's 'public relations committee', Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan said.

"The other nine are lower rung cadre. The 11 decried the hollow Maoist ideology and hailed the state government's Naxalism elimination policy as well as Sukma's police's 'Niyaad Nellanar' rehabilitation drive. They will get benefits as per the state government's surrender and rehabilitation policy," the SP added. 

With PTI Inputs

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 19:42 IST, December 12th 2024