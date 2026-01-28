Republic World
  • 11 Passengers, Including 8-Day-Old Infant Injured As Minibus Veers Off Road In Rajouri

Updated 28 January 2026 at 20:11 IST

11 Passengers, Including 8-Day-Old Infant Injured As Minibus Veers Off Road In Rajouri

All the injured were immediately evacuated from the site and transported to the Government Medical College (GMC) Associated Hospital Rajouri for treatment.

Satyaki Baidya
accident | Image: ANI/Representative

Rajouri: A passenger minibus traveling from Rajouri to Doongi Keri veered off the road and met with an accident at Muradpur Bathuni in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. A total of 11 passengers including an eight-day-old Infant were injured in the bus accident at Rajouri. The infant is currently undergoing medical treatment. 

⁠⁠All the injured were immediately evacuated from the site and transported to the Government Medical College (GMC) Associated Hospital Rajouri for treatment.

This is a developing story. Further details will be updated.

Published By : Satyaki Baidya

Published On: 28 January 2026 at 20:11 IST