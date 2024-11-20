sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Exit Poll Results 2024 | AR Rahman | Jharkhand Elections | Maharashtra Elections | Rafael Nadal | Middle East Tensions |

Published 23:54 IST, November 20th 2024

113-Year-Old Woman Casts Vote At Thane Booth

The entire family, totalling 30 members, exercised their franchise in the Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency where Chief Minister Ekanth Shinde is in the fray.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
113-Year-Old Woman Casts Vote At Thane Booth
113-Year-Old Woman Casts Vote At Thane Booth | Image: EC
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

23:54 IST, November 20th 2024