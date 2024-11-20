Published 23:54 IST, November 20th 2024
113-Year-Old Woman Casts Vote At Thane Booth
The entire family, totalling 30 members, exercised their franchise in the Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency where Chief Minister Ekanth Shinde is in the fray.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
113-Year-Old Woman Casts Vote At Thane Booth | Image: EC
