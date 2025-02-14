119 Indian Migrants Deported from US to Arrive in Amritsar on Feb 15 And 16

119 Indian Migrants Deported from US to Arrive in Amritsar | Image: X

New Delhi: Two flights with 119 Indian migrants deported from the US are scheduled to land at Guru Ram Dass International Airport in Amritsar on February 15 and 16.

According to report, both flights are set to arrive at 10:05 PM on February 15 and 16.

Deportees on the flight are mainly from Punjab (67). They are followed by people from Haryana (33), Gujarat (8), Uttar Pradesh (3), Maharashtra (2), Goa (2), Rajasthan (2) and one each from Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, reported by PTI.

The deportees arriving in India include individuals who had entered the United States through Mexico and other routes. Some of them reportedly destroyed their passports after unlawfully entering the US, according to officials.

These flights to Amritsar mark the second wave of deportations, following an unprecedented crackdown on illegal immigration by the Donald Trump administration.

First Flight of Illegal Immigrants Landed on Feb 5

Previously, a US military aircraft carrying 104 illegal immigrants from different states landed in Amritsar, Punjab, on February 5.

33 persons from Gujarat, who were among 104 Indians deported from the US for illegal immigration, were safely transported to their native places on Thursday in state vehicles under the supervision of police, the state government said.

As directed by Gujarat Director General of Police Vikas Sahay, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) rank officer of the state police was deployed at the Amritsar airport to ensure security and proper coordination of 33 natives of Gujarat, the release said.

"After completing all necessary procedures of verification and immigration clearance at the Amritsar airport, these 33 persons landed at Ahmedabad airport at 6.10 am on Thursday," it added.

At the Ahmedabad airport, a nodal officer was deployed by the police to oversee the transportation of these deportees. Soon after their arrival, the 33 immigrants were safely transported to their native places in government vehicles under the supervision of police, the release said.

Several deportees alleged that their hands and legs were cuffed throughout the journey, with the restraints only being removed after landing in Amritsar.