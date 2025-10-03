12 Feared Dead in Drowning During Durga Idol Immersion in Agra; 5 Bodies Recovered, Search Continues

Agra, Uttar Pradesh: Twelve people, including several teenagers, are feared dead after drowning during the immersion of a Goddess Durga idol in Khairagarh, Agra, on Thursday.

According to the latest reports, one person was rescued alive, and five bodies have been recovered so far. Search efforts are underway to locate the remaining bodies.

Sources said that the victims fell into a pit in the Utangan River during the idol immersion and were swept away.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and other teams have been deployed for rescue operations.

Earlier in the day, Agra Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Atul Sharma confirmed the deaths of three individuals.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "Dungarpur village falls under the jurisdiction of Khairagarh police station. A bridge over the Utangan River was set up for idol immersion. Some individuals intended to immerse the idols in the river but were stopped and informed authorities they were heading to Rajasthan. Instead, they moved a short distance away and immersed the idols at a non-designated location. Reports indicate that about 10–11 boys drowned in this area. We have rescued three individuals, one of whom was saved, while three others succumbed to their injuries in the hospital. Rescue operations are ongoing."