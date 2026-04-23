'12 Hours, No Help': Voters Stranded at Chennai's Koyambedu, Kilambakkam Bus Stops As Tamil Nadu Polls Continue

New Delhi: As polling continues across Tamil Nadu, several voters who had travelled to Chennai to cast their votes are reportedly stranded at the Kilambakkam bus terminal for over 12 hours, with no response from the administration.

The situation has raised serious concerns over access to polling booths, with stranded voters alleging a complete lack of coordination and support from authorities on election day.

The issue has not been limited to one location, as reports suggest similar scenes at major bus terminals, including Koyambedu and Madhavaram, where thousands of voters have been left without adequate public transport.

Many of those stranded had travelled from different parts of the state and even from outside Tamil Nadu to exercise their right but were reportedly unable to reach their designated polling booths due to the lack of buses and alternative arrangements.

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Despite the scale of disruption, there has reportedly been no response from the administration.

‘Complete Transport Paralysis’: Vijay flags Issue, Writes to ECI

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay has raised the issue, urging the Election Commission to intervene immediately.

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In a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Vijay termed the situation a “complete transport paralysis” and alleged intentional misplanning by the state transport authorities.

“I am writing to you in a state of deep concern and indignation over the complete transport paralysis. Thousands of voters are stranded at bus terminals in Chennai and other metro cities with no buses or alternative public transport available to reach their polling booths,” he said.

Calling it an assault on the right to vote, he added, “This is not a minor inconvenience. It seems like an intentional attempt at misplanning, which is an outright assault on the fundamental right to vote guaranteed under the Constitution of India.”

Demand for urgent transport, polling extension

Vijay further alleged that buses had been requisitioned for poll duty without making parallel arrangements for voters, leading to large scale disruption.

He urged the Election Commission to immediately deploy additional government buses, shuttles and other vehicles to ferry stranded voters to polling stations.

He also flagged delays at polling booths, citing long queues and a slow voting process, which could impact voter turnout.

Further, in view of the disruption, Vijay has demanded that polling be extended till 8 pm across affected constituencies to ensure that no voter is denied the opportunity to cast their vote.

Voters come out en-masse

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu has recorded significant voter turnout in the initial hours of polling.

According to Election Commission data, the state recorded 37.57 per cent voter turnout by 11 am. Tiruppur district saw the highest turnout at 42.45 per cent, followed by Namakkal at 41.41 per cent and Erode at 41.00 per cent.

Chennai recorded a turnout of 35.47 per cent, while Coimbatore stood at 38.62 per cent and Madurai at 36.22 per cent. The Nilgiris recorded the lowest turnout at 32.62 per cent.

Polling began amid tight security and will conclude at 6 pm, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4.

Further, Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik stated that the state has over 5.73 crore voters, including more than 14 lakh first time voters.

Several prominent leaders, including Chief Minister MK Stalin, TVK chief Vijay, DMK minister KN Nehru, and actors Rajinikanth and Dhruv Vikram, cast their votes earlier in the day.