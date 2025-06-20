12 Maoists Surrender Before Telangana Police, High Alert Along Border With Chhattisgarh

Kothagudem: Amidst ongoing massive anti-Maoist action, at least 12 Maoists, including two divisional committee members, Madakam Rama alias Raghu and Madakam Bheema alias Srikanth, surrendered before the Telangana police on Thursday. According to reports, among the surrendered Maoists were four area committee members, two party members, two militia members, and two Revolutionary People's Committee (RPC) members, who surrendered before the Kothagudem Superintendent of Police and CRPF officials.

The surrender of the 12 Maoists in Telangana marked a major setback for the extremist movement, which has been facing increasing pressure from security forces in recent times. Meanwhile, a high alert has been sounded along the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border in the wake of Maoists' suspicious movement.

According to the senior police official of the Telangana police, the surrendered Maoists, hailing from Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, were provided with instant relief of Rs 25,000 each, and an amount of Rs 26 lakh would be deposited in their bank accounts in the form of cheques as per their ranks. The police official stated that on the day of the surrender, cash cheques worth Rs 12 lakh were handed over to seven Maoists who surrendered recently. The Telangana government's gesture is part of the government's rehabilitation efforts under the 'Operation Cheyutha' programme, aimed at encouraging Maoist cadres to shun violence and return to mainstream life.

Telangana's Operation Cheyutha

The officials stated that the 'Operation Cheyutha' programme has been instrumental in convincing Maoists to surrender, with 294 cadres laying down arms so far this year. The programme's success can be attributed to the welfare measures being taken up for surrendered Maoists and Adivasi people. The district police, in coordination with the CRPF, have been maintaining high alert to prevent Maoists from entering Telangana from neighbouring Chhattisgarh.

It was also said that the surrender of these Maoist cadres was a major blow to the movement, which has been facing increasing pressure from security forces. The Telangana police have been successful in weakening the Maoist movement through sustained operations and rehabilitation efforts. The Maoists' outdated ideology and lack of support among tribal people have further contributed to their decline.

The Kothagudem SP also appealed to underground Maoist cadres to surrender and join mainstream life, assuring them of a peaceful life with their family members.