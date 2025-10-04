12-Year-Old Boy Dies After Getting Trapped in Elevator in Pune

Fire personnel used a cutter to rescue the boy but doctors declared him brought dead at hospital. | Image: Representational image

Pune: A 12-year-old boy died in a tragic elevator accident at the Ram Smriti Society in Chauviswadi, Pimpri Chinchwad, on Friday evening after being trapped between floors when the elevator door failed to open.

According to officials, the elevator got stuck between the third and fourth floors of the four-storey building. The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) fire department received an emergency call reporting that a child was trapped inside.

Fire personnel rushed to the spot and used a cutter to rescue the boy. He was immediately taken to a nearby private hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

How the Accident Happened

Preliminary reports suggest the 12-year-old was playing and going upstairs in the old elevator, which had iron-bar gates instead of modern sliding doors. During the ride, his foot reportedly slipped out of the bars, causing the elevator to get stuck between two floors.

Hearing his screams, residents and his parents rushed to the spot and tried to pull him out. When their attempts failed, the fire department was alerted. Despite the prompt rescue operation, the child could not be saved.

Condition of Elevator Under Lens

Residents said the elevator in the building was old and poorly maintained. Authorities are now investigating whether a maintenance lapse or mechanical fault caused the tragedy.