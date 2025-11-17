12-Year-Old Dies After Allegedly Being Forced to Do 100 Sit-Ups as Punishment in Vasai School

"My daughter didn't tell me, but whatever the children said, some said 100, some 50, some 60, she did it. She said, I did it as much as everyone else did...When my daughter came from school, she said at 5 in the evening, she said, Mummy, my back is aching...She said, I'm a little late. It may be 2 minutes or 3 minutes.... It won't be more than that....She made me sit on a stool because I was so late. Since then, my daughter's problems have increased.... Today, my daughter is no more," Gaud told ANI.