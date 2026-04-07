After 12 Years, Amaravati Finally Gets Statutory Status as Andhra Pradesh's Sole Capital

New Delhi: In a significant move for Andhra Pradesh, the long-pending plan to establish Amaravati as the state’s capital received a major push after President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation (Amendment) Act, 2026.

With this, Amaravati has now been accorded statutory status as the sole and permanent capital of the state.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu confirmed the development, declaring on X, “The capital of Andhra Pradesh is Amaravati.”

Expressing gratitude, he thanked President Murmu and the Union government led by PM Modi, calling it the fulfilment of a long-cherished dream.

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“On behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh, I express profound gratitude… This is a victory for our people, especially the farmers of Amaravati,” he said.

Parliament clears Bill, Gives Legal Status to Amaravati

The Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2026 was passed by both Houses of Parliament, with the Rajya Sabha approving it after the Lok Sabha cleared it earlier.

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The amendment to the 2014 Act provides legal and constitutional clarity, formally designating Amaravati as the state capital.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai described it as a “historic moment,” stating that the move restores “pride, faith and democratic confidence” for over five crore people.

From Uncertainty to Clarity After Years of Debate

The capital issue has remained contentious since the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014, when Hyderabad became part of Telangana, leaving Andhra without a permanent capital.

While Amaravati was first proposed in 2015, the issue saw multiple shifts, including the previous government’s three-capital proposal dividing administrative functions across cities. The latest amendment follows a resolution passed by the Andhra Pradesh Assembly on March 28, 2026, seeking constitutional recognition for Amaravati.

The decision is being seen as a significant victory for thousands of farmers in the Amaravati region, who pooled over 33,000 acres of land for the capital project. Many of these farmers had protested for years against delays and policy changes, demanding that Amaravati be retained as the capital.

While several leaders supported the bill, calling it essential for the state’s identity and future, some concerns were also raised.

YSRCP leader Y. V. Subba Reddy questioned whether the bill adequately addressed issues faced by farmers awaiting compensation.

Union Minister K Rammohan Naidu, however, said the legislation goes beyond administrative clarity and represents “renewed trust” in democratic institutions.

More than a capital, a symbol of identity

The capital debate in Andhra Pradesh has always been more than a logistical decision.

Amaravati was envisioned as a modern, globally connected city symbolising the state’s rebuilding after bifurcation. Prolonged uncertainty had impacted investor confidence and governance planning.