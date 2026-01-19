120 Metres of Newly Erected India-Myanmar Border Fence Cut Down in Manipur

Merely weeks after being erected, approximately 120 metres of the international border fence along the India-Myanmar border has been deliberately cut and dismantled in Manipur’s Chandel district. The incident has raised serious questions regarding border security and potential external interference.

The incident came to light on the morning of January 16 when a 25-member Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) team reached the site near Molchang village. Upon arrival, they found that 47 fence posts had been cut down and one pole was missing. The damage occurred near Border Pillar 62 and Subsidiary Pillar 62/2, specifically in the New Samtal border area.

Officials stated that the nature of the damage—including the missing pole—clearly points to planned sabotage rather than accidental or environmental damage.

Vulnerability of the border areas

The site of the sabotage is located in a highly remote and sparsely populated area, roughly 20 kilometres from Molchang village and 154 kilometres from the Chandel district headquarters.

Molchang is a small settlement with only 50 to 60 houses, highlighting the vulnerability of this isolated stretch.

Additionally, the entire sector is guarded by the 1st Assam Rifles, under the Ministry of Home Affairs. Senior Manipur Police officials confirmed that no Border Security Force (BSF) personnel are stationed in this specific sector.

While an FIR has been registered and investigations are underway, officials have expressed concern over the poor quality of the fencing, which they say makes it susceptible to repeated attacks. As of now, reconstruction work has not begun yet. In response to the incident, the Manipur Police have carried out house-to-house awareness drives in nearby villages, urging residents to report suspicious movements. Meanwhile, the Assam Rifles continue to monitor the stretch.

Recurring incidents of breach