12,000 Voices, One Prayer: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Presides Over Record-Breaking Bhajan Clubbing and Sacred Durga Homa in Delhi

Delhi Vibrates as 75,000 Join Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar for Historic Weekend of Devotion and Science | Image: Republic

New Delhi: Delhi was the global centre of devotion, science and community across a landmark weekend as global humanitarian and spiritual master Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar presided over two historic events, a sacred Durga Homa at Dhyan Chand Stadium and the world’s largest Bhajan Clubbing event at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The Chief Minister of New Delhi- Rekha Gupta- graced Sunday’s event as Chief Guest.

Durga Homa, Gantanad and 12,000 Voices Pray for Peace

On Saturday (March 21) evening, Dhyan Chand Stadium became a powerful confluence of ancient wisdom and modern inquiry.

The Durga Homa, a vedic ritual invoking inner strength, courage and the dissolution of fear and ignorance, was accompanied by Gantanad, the collective ringing of temple bells by thousands, and the chanting of the Devi Kavacham by 12,000 voices in unison during the ongoing Chaitra Navaratri.

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In a first-of-its-kind effort, scientific studies were conducted alongside the Homa in collaboration with AIIMS and ICMR, with monitoring support from Max Hospital.

One study measured environmental parameters and microbial content before and after the ritual; the other tracked physiological changes — heart rate, blood pressure, respiratory rate, oxygen levels and well-being indices, in approximately 100 participants, generating empirical data on the measurable impact of these ancient practices.

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75,000 Sway as One: World’s Largest Bhajan Clubbing Event

Sunday (March 22) evening saw Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium come alive as over 68,000 youth swayed and clapped in unison to beloved Art of Living bhajans in the presence of Gurudev, a spectacle that set a new benchmark for devotional gatherings worldwide.

Organised by the Safe Shop, the event offered Delhi’s Gen Z a vibrant, substance-free space for social connection, emotional release and inner renewal.

In an address that wove together ancient wisdom and contemporary relevance, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar spoke to the hearts of the 75,000 gathered youth.

Reflecting on the unique spirit of Delhi, he remarked: “Ever since you all have gathered here, it is the entire city of Delhi that has come alive with renewed energy.”

Drawing from ancient Sanskrit wisdom - “Bhukshitaḥ kim na karoti pāpam?” (What sin will a hungry person not commit?), Gurudev underscored the importance of building economic activity on the foundation of dharma. “If we build our economic activities on the foundation of dharma, not only do we flourish, but the nation flourishes and society is uplifted,” he said.

Gurudev reminded the gathering of the balance needed in modern life: “Life, like a tree, needs both, “roots that are old, and leaves that are fresh.

He called upon all present to carry both industry and spirituality, modernity and tradition, as they move forward in life.

MoU: Leadership Excellence Associate Program for Safe Shop

The weekend’s celebrations were anchored by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Sri Sri University and Safe Shop, launching the Leadership Excellence Associate Program- a transformative curriculum designed exclusively for Safe Shop associates.

The programme covers personality development, skill training, leadership capabilities, mind management, and the Art of Living’s core practices of pranayama and Sudarshan Kriya, with modules specially designed and delivered by Sri Sri University to ensure a holistic blend of professional knowledge and inner well-being.