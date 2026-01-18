Updated 18 January 2026 at 13:24 IST
Dense Fog Triggers Multi‑Vehicle Pile‑Up On Lucknow‑Delhi National Highway, 12 Injured
A dense fog early Sunday morning on the Lucknow‑Delhi National Highway (NH‑9) near Amroha caused a multi‑vehicle pile‑up, injuring at least 12 people and disrupting traffic due to drastically reduced visibility. Emergency services rushed the injured to nearby hospitals as police worked to clear the wreckage amid heightened fog‑related travel warnings.
Amroha: In a major accident, at least 12 people were injured as a thick blanket of fog led to a massive multi-vehicle pile-up on the Delhi-Lucknow National Highway (NH-9) on Sunday.
Nearly a dozen vehicles collided with each other near Shahwajpur Dor village in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district.
Zero Visibility
The accident occurred during the early hours of Sunday when visibility across the region dropped to near-zero levels.
According to eyewitnesses, the sequence of collisions began when drivers, blinded by the dense white-out, were unable to spot vehicles ahead of them.
The impact between a few cars quickly escalated into a series of collisions, with SUVs, sedans, and commercial trucks ramming into each other in rapid line-up.
Residents from Shahwajpur Dor were the first to reach the scene, hearing the screeching of brakes and the sound of metal being crushed.
They assisted in rescuing several passengers from the crushed remains of their cars before emergency services arrived at the scene.
Traffic Gridlock
Upon receiving the alert, police teams from the Gajraula Kotwali station and several ambulances rushed to the spot. Over 12 people were injured and were transported to nearby hospitals.
Medical officials have confirmed that while many sustained fractures and head injuries, most are currently in stable condition.
The wreckage left the busy highway completely blocked for several hours. "The visibility was so poor that even our rescue teams had to proceed with extreme caution," a police official noted.
Authorities deployed heavy-duty cranes to clear the damaged vehicles. Later, the debris was moved to the side of the road, and traffic flow was restored.
North India Under a Fog Blanket
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued warnings for "very dense fog" across Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Delhi.
With temperatures dropping, similar accidents were reported across the state on Saturday and Sunday as the mercury hovered in the single digits, creating hazardous driving conditions on major expressways.
Safety Advisory
- Maintain a slow, steady pace well below the speed limit.
- Avoid using high beams, as they reflect off the fog and further decrease visibility.
- Increase the distance between your car and the one in front.
- Roll down windows slightly at intersections to hear oncoming traffic.
