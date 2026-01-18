Dense Fog Triggers Multi‑Vehicle Pile‑Up On Lucknow‑Delhi National Highway, 12 Injured

Amroha: In a major accident, at least 12 people were injured as a thick blanket of fog led to a massive multi-vehicle pile-up on the Delhi-Lucknow National Highway (NH-9) on Sunday.

Nearly a dozen vehicles collided with each other near Shahwajpur Dor village in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district.

Zero Visibility

The accident occurred during the early hours of Sunday when visibility across the region dropped to near-zero levels.

According to eyewitnesses, the sequence of collisions began when drivers, blinded by the dense white-out, were unable to spot vehicles ahead of them.

The impact between a few cars quickly escalated into a series of collisions, with SUVs, sedans, and commercial trucks ramming into each other in rapid line-up.

Residents from Shahwajpur Dor were the first to reach the scene, hearing the screeching of brakes and the sound of metal being crushed.

They assisted in rescuing several passengers from the crushed remains of their cars before emergency services arrived at the scene.

Traffic Gridlock

Upon receiving the alert, police teams from the Gajraula Kotwali station and several ambulances rushed to the spot. Over 12 people were injured and were transported to nearby hospitals.

Medical officials have confirmed that while many sustained fractures and head injuries, most are currently in stable condition.

The wreckage left the busy highway completely blocked for several hours. "The visibility was so poor that even our rescue teams had to proceed with extreme caution," a police official noted.

Authorities deployed heavy-duty cranes to clear the damaged vehicles. Later, the debris was moved to the side of the road, and traffic flow was restored.

North India Under a Fog Blanket

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued warnings for "very dense fog" across Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Delhi.

With temperatures dropping, similar accidents were reported across the state on Saturday and Sunday as the mercury hovered in the single digits, creating hazardous driving conditions on major expressways.

Safety Advisory