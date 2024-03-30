×

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 20:26 IST

13 Arrested for Shooting Porn Videos in Bungalow Near Lonavala

Pune Rural Police, on Saturday, arrested 13 men for allegedly shooting pornographic videos near Lonavala.

Reported by: Digital Desk
13 Arrested for Shooting Porn Videos in Bungalow Near Lonavala | Image:Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Lonavala: Pune Rural Police, on Saturday, arrested 13 men for allegedly shooting pornographic videos in a bungalow named 'Arnav Villa Bungalow' at Patan village of Maval taluka, around 11km from Lonavala. 

Cops raided the bungalow on Friday evening around 5 pm where 13 men and five women allegedly indulged in shooting porn films to stream them on various websites including OTT platforms. 

Cops arrested all 13 men and lodged an FIR against them at Lonavala Police Station under Sections 292 (prohibition on sale, distribution, exhibition, or possession of any obscene object or materials), 293 (selling, renting, distributing, exhibiting, or circulating obscene objects to a person under the age of 20), 34 (common intention) of the IPC, sections of the Information Technology Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.y

Besides, cops also seized cameras and other equipment worth over Rs 6 lakh used for shooting purposes. The accused men have been identified as Vishnu Munnasab (30) from Kolkata, Javed Khan (35) and Samir Alam (26) from Uttar Pradesh, Buddhasen Shrivas (29) from Chandrapur, Anup Chaube (29) from Mumbai, Rahul Nevrekar (38) from Thane, Ramkumar Yadav (21) and Manish Chaudhary (20) from Haryana, Aniket Sharma (19) from Gujarat and Vashan Varma (21) from Dehradun.

A case was also filed against three locals - Sukhdev Jadhav (52), Akash Shinde (32) and Sunny Shedge (35) - all residents of Malavali in Maval taluka for allegedly renting the bungalow to the accused who knew that such videos were being shot inside. Cops said the bungalow was rented out for Rs 30, 000 while an advance of Rs 20,000 was collected sans any documents. 

Published March 30th, 2024 at 20:26 IST

