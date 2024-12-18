'Engine Got Stuck in Full Throttle': Navy After 13 Dead in Ferry Crash Near Gateway Of India

Mumbai: The death toll in the Mumbai boat capsize climbed to 13, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed on Wednesday. Among the deceased are 10 civilians and three Navy personnel, Fadnavis stated while addressing reporters in Nagpur. According to Navy reports, the death toll as of 7:30 PM stands at 13. Meanwhile, 101 individuals have been rescued so far. He, however, did not specify how many persons were on board the ferry and the speed boat. The Neelkamal ferry was on its way to Elephanta Islands, a popular tourist destination near Mumbai, when the speed boat crashed into it around 4 pm.

What Led to the Tragedy?

The tragic incident occurred when a naval speedcraft, undergoing sea trials after an engine replacement, went out of control and collided with the ferry Neelkamal. According to Indian Navy officials, the boat’s newly installed engine malfunctioned, getting stuck at full throttle, which led to the collision.

“The incident happened when a naval speed-craft undergoing trials in the sea went out of control and rammed into the ferry. The naval boat’s engine had been recently changed and the new engine was being tested. The engine got stuck in full throttle and the boat went out of control and rammed into the ferry Neelkamal. The naval boat had 6 persons on board including 2 naval personnel and 4 members from the firm which had supplied the engine. The ferry had 80 adult passengers along with five crew members. The number of children present on the ferry is being ascertained as they were not issued tickets. The search operations are going on. More details awaited”, news agency ANI quoted Indian Navy officials as saying.

The naval boat had six individuals on board, including two naval personnel and four representatives from the firm responsible for supplying the engine.

Eyewitnesses Narrate Ordeal

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, eyewitnesses reported that a speeding boat was circling the passenger ferry before it collided with it. The ferry, which had departed from Gateway of India around 3:30 PM, was approximately 5 to 8 km into its journey to Elephanta when the incident occurred. The route between Mumbai and Elephanta spans about 30 km and typically takes 40 to 45 minutes.

Recounting the chaos after the collision, a passenger said, “I boarded the ferry at around 3:30 PM. About 10 kilometres into the sea, a speeding boat rammed into us. Water began flooding the ferry, and the driver immediately instructed everyone to wear life jackets. I managed to put mine on, but by then, the boat was already sinking. I swam for nearly 15 minutes before another boat arrived to rescue us."

The passenger also noted that children were on board, and life jackets were not distributed until the ferry began taking on water. “The speeding boat had about 8 to 10 people on board. One of its passengers suffered a leg injury, while another reportedly lost their life in the collision,” they added.

Massive Rescue Operation Underway

The Navy and Coast Guard launched a massive rescue operation, with 11 Navy boats and three boats of Marine Police and a boat of Coast Guard being deployed in the area, a defence official said. Four helicopters were involved in the search and rescue operation, the official said. Personnel from police, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority and fishermen in the area were also involved in the rescue work, he added.

CM Fadnavis, Deputy CM React To Boat Tragedy

“We have received reports of an accident involving the boat Nilkamal, which was heading towards Elephanta. Boats from the Navy, Coast Guard, Port and Police teams have been immediately dispatched for assistance. We are in constant touch with the district and police administration and fortunately most of the citizens have been rescued. However, rescue operations are still underway. Orders have been given to the district administration to deploy all the necessary machinery for the rescue operation”, Fadnavis said in a tweet.

He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the bereaved families. "The final information regarding any more missing people will be available tomorrow morning. The bereaved families will be given Rs. 5 lakhs ex gratia from the CM relief fund. The whole incident would be investigated by the police and the Navy...", he added.



Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directed authorities to expedite the rescue operations, which were launched by the Indian Coast Guard and local police.