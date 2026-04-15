14 Dead, Several Injured In Boiler Blast At Vedanta Power Plant In Chhattisgarh

New Delhi: The death toll in the devastating boiler explosion at a Vedanta power plant in the Singhi Tarai area of Sakti district has risen to 14, with several others injured, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The incident reportedly occurred around 2:00 PM, sending shockwaves across the facility as workers scrambled to escape.

According to Sakti Superintendent of Police Praful Thakur, the blast occurred in the boiler tubes of the plant. “Upon receiving the alert, police teams were immediately dispatched. The priority was to shift the injured to nearby hospitals in Raigarh, while some critically injured were referred for advanced treatment. So far, 14 people have died, and around 20 are undergoing treatment. Five have been referred for higher medical care,” he said.

Authorities added that initial assessments suggest no workers remain trapped at the site, though thorough checks were carried out to rule out any possibility.

Several workers reportedly sustained severe burn injuries due to the intensity of the blast.

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Preliminary reports indicate that the explosion may have been caused by a tube rupture inside the boiler, although the exact cause is yet to be officially confirmed.

However, the exact cause of the blast is not known yet at the time of writing this report.

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Sakti Collector Amrit Vikas Toppo stated that the administration is currently focused on relief and rehabilitation efforts. “Compensation of ₹35 lakh and a job will be provided to the next of kin of those who lost their lives. The injured will receive ₹15 lakh. All medical expenses will be borne by the plant management,” he said.

President Droupadi Murmu expressed condolences over the loss of lives in a devastating boiler explosion at a Vedanta Limited power plant in Sakti district of Chhattisgarh, which left several workers dead and 15 others injured.

The President said she was "deeply saddened" by the tragic incident and extended prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured.

In a post shared on X on Tuesday, she wrote, "I am deeply saddened to learn about the deaths of people in a power plant in Sakti district of Chhattisgarh. My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this tragic accident. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased in the boiler blast in Chhattisgarh's Sakti district, which claimed the lives of at least 9 people and injured at least 15.

The Prime Minister has also announced that the injured will be provided Rs 50,000 from the PM National Relief Fund.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister expressed condolences towards the incident and stated that the local administration is assisting those affected.

"The mishap at a power plant in Sakti district, Chhattisgarh, is tragic. I extend my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is assisting those affected. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," PMO wrote in the post.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh's former Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo called the incident "heartbreaking and distressing." He expressed prayers of peace for the departed souls and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Rescue and relief operations were launched immediately, and the injured were shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment. Officials stated that the situation is now under control, though concerns remain over the condition of critically injured workers.