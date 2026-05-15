14 Naga and 14 Kuki Civilians Released in Manipur After Hostage Negotiations, Signaling De-escalation of Tensions

Imphal: In a major de-escalation move amid heightened tensions in Manipur, 14 Naga civilians abducted earlier by Kuki groups and an equal number of Kuki civilians held hostage by Naga volunteers were released early this morning following negotiations.

According to sources, 20 Naga civilians were initially abducted by Leilon Vaiphei Kuki militants from Khonsakhul in Kangpokpi district. Of these, 14 have now been freed, including two individuals from Nagaland. The two Nagamese civilians were handed over to Senapati Police. Six Naga civilians are still believed to be in captivity.

Simultaneously, 14 Kuki civilians who were held hostage by Naga volunteers were also released and handed over to Kangpokpi Police. The reciprocal releases mark a tentative breakthrough in a cycle of abductions that had further strained relations between the two communities in the region. Local sources described the exchanges as resulting from backchannel negotiations between community leaders and security forces.

The developments come against the backdrop of ongoing ethnic tensions in Manipur, where Naga and Kuki groups have increasingly resorted to taking civilians hostage amid sporadic clashes and territorial disputes.

Advertisement

Authorities have urged both communities to maintain calm and cooperate with security forces to secure the release of the remaining hostages and prevent further escalation. No official statement has been issued by the Manipur government or police on the exact terms of the negotiations so far.

This exchange is being seen as a positive, though fragile, step towards reducing immediate hostilities in Kangpokpi and Senapati districts.