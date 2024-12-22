14-Year-Old Student Beaten, Thrown Off Hostel Roof, Dies From Injuries In Karauli

Karauli: Dilraj Meena, a 14-year-old student of class 7th, was allegedly brutally beaten by hostel staff and thrown from the roof of a private hostel in Sapotra Kudgaon, where he was staying. This horrific incident occurred four days ago when Dilraj had gone to the roof to take a bath. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday after being hospitalized. The family, alleging foul play, refused to accept the body and staged a protest outside the hospital.

MLA Darshan Singh Gurjar and senior police officials visited the site, assuring the family of proper compensation and strict action against the culprits.

After receiving assurance, the family agreed to accept the body.

Superintendent of Police Brijesh Jyoti Upadhyay, speaking to the media on-site, confirmed that two individuals from the hostel have been detained and are being questioned.

The family claimed the boy secretly took someone’s mobile to inform his father about the incident. The father reached the hospital, where the boy recounted the whole story.

After the boy's death, villagers gathered at the district hospital and staged a protest, demanding the immediate closure of the hostel and strict action against the accused. They also demanded a compensation of Rs 50 lakh and government support for the victim's family.

Based on the victim's family's report, a case has been filed, and an investigation is underway, with strict action to be taken against the guilty.