14-Year-Old Girl Raped, Forced Into Prostitution In Navi Mumbai; 5 Booked

Thane: Five persons were booked for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl and forcing her into the flesh trade, a Navi Mumbai police official said on Monday.

One of the accused, a woman, took the girl to a spa promising her a job as a masseur but she was raped there by the owner and one more person, the official said.

"The crime took place between August 21 and 31 this year. We have booked the five under BNS and POCSO Act for rape, criminal intimidation and other offences. No one has been arrested as yet," the Nerul police station official added.

MP Horror: Couple Sells Minor Daughter for Rs 1.8 Lakh

Last week, In a similar incident, a couple, in the name of marriage, sold their minor daughter for Rs 1.8 lakh and the buyer then raped her multiple times; this incident that took place in Indore, Madhya Pradesh has been reported to the police and arrests have also been made.

A minor girl was sold to a man in Gujarat by her own parents, for an amount of Rs 1.8 lakh. The girl was mistreated and also raped several times by the buyer. The girl was sold off by her parents at the age of 17 in the name of marriage.