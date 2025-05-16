Himachal: 15 Injured After Bus Overturns in Solan District

New Delhi: In a serious turn of events, a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus overturned on Friday Morning, in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan District. The accident took place near Sariyang village injuring 15 people, including school children.

Himachal Bus Accident

According to a police officer, the accident’s cause has not been ascertained yet. Treatment of the injured passengers is underway.

Reportedly, the bus was on its way to Shimla from Sheelghat in Arki, with more than 30 people on board, when suddenly the pressure pipe burst. The driver rammed the bus to the hillside to save passengers. However, the bus overturned as it hit the hill.