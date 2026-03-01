15 Killed, 18 Critical after Blast Rocks Factory in Maharashtra's Nagpur

Nagpur: In a shocking incident, at least 15 people were killed and 18 others critically injured after a major explosion at SBL Energy Limited in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Sunday, according to police.

The blast took place on the company's premises under the Nagpur Rural police jurisdiction, and as of now, the exact cause of the explosion remains unknown at the time of writing this report.

Superintendent of Police (Nagpur Rural) Harssh Poddar confirmed the casualties and stated that the injured have been rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Senior police officials and other authorities have arrived at the scene, and rescue operations are currently ongoing. Further details are awaited.

Advertisement

Andhra Deadly Firecracker Explosion Kills 20

This comes a day after a tragic explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Vetlapalem, Kakinada district, claimed the lives of at least 20 people. The incident, which occurred on Saturday, also left several others injured, many of whom are reported to be in critical condition.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has responded swiftly to the tragedy, announcing an ex gratia of ₹20 lakh for the families of the deceased. He also visited the injured victims at the Government General Hospital (GGH) to assess their condition and assure them of the government's full support.

Advertisement

Expressing serious concern over the incident, the Chief Minister attributed the tragedy to the negligence of local officials. In a subsequent press conference, he announced the suspension of four officials and promised a thorough investigation.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Chandrababu Naidu said:

"The firecracker incident is very unfortunate and deeply tragic. So far, 20 people have died, while 9 remain in critical condition; two are out of danger. Among the victims are 12 SCs and 9 women. They had gone for daily wage work to earn their livelihood. The government is taking the incident very seriously. A similar incident occurred recently; this is the second such tragedy. Steps will be taken to prevent such incidents from recurring in the future.