15 Workers Trapped After Water Floods Assam Coal Mine, Rescue Operations Underway

New Delhi: As many as 15 labourers were trapped inside a coal mine in Assam after water flooded the site on Monday. The incident occurred at the Assam Coal Quarry located in the 3 Kilo area of Umrangso, in the Dima Hasao district.

“Several people feared trapped inside a coal mine in the Umrangso area in the Dima Hasao district. We can't say the exact figure as of now,” Mayank Kumar Jha, Dima Hasao SP told to news agency ANI.

According to authorities, water gushed into the mine, leaving the workers stranded underground.

The rescue operations were quickly started, with teams working tirelessly to free the trapped workers.