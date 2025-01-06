Published 17:56 IST, January 6th 2025
15 Workers Trapped After Water Floods Assam Coal Mine, Rescue Operations Underway
As many as 15 labourers were trapped inside a coal mine in Assam after water flooded the site on Monday.
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: As many as 15 labourers were trapped inside a coal mine in Assam after water flooded the site on Monday. The incident occurred at the Assam Coal Quarry located in the 3 Kilo area of Umrangso, in the Dima Hasao district.
“Several people feared trapped inside a coal mine in the Umrangso area in the Dima Hasao district. We can't say the exact figure as of now,” Mayank Kumar Jha, Dima Hasao SP told to news agency ANI.
According to authorities, water gushed into the mine, leaving the workers stranded underground.
The rescue operations were quickly started, with teams working tirelessly to free the trapped workers.
(This is a breaking story and further details are awaited.)
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 18:00 IST, January 6th 2025