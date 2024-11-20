sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Exit Poll Results 2024 | AR Rahman | Jharkhand Elections | Maharashtra Elections | Rafael Nadal | Middle East Tensions |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • 15-Year-Old Boy Beaten To Death After Altercation In Delhi's Anand Vihar

Published 20:32 IST, November 20th 2024

15-Year-Old Boy Beaten To Death After Altercation In Delhi's Anand Vihar

A 15-year-old boy was thrashed to death following an altercation with another individual in east Delhi's Anand Vihar on Wednesday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
15-Year-Old Boy Beaten To Death After Altercation In Delhi's Anand Vihar
15-Year-Old Boy Beaten To Death After Altercation In Delhi's Anand Vihar | Image: X/Representative
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

20:32 IST, November 20th 2024