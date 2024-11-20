Published 20:32 IST, November 20th 2024
15-Year-Old Boy Beaten To Death After Altercation In Delhi's Anand Vihar
A 15-year-old boy was thrashed to death following an altercation with another individual in east Delhi's Anand Vihar on Wednesday.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
15-Year-Old Boy Beaten To Death After Altercation In Delhi's Anand Vihar | Image: X/Representative
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
20:32 IST, November 20th 2024