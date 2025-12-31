Updated 31 December 2025 at 14:16 IST
15-Year-Old Dalit Girl Allegedly Raped in UP's Amethi, Accused Nabbed
According to reports, the minor had gone to the fields when Shivam Yadav, a resident of a nearby village, arrived at the scene. He allegedly took the girl to a nearby tube well where the assault occurred. After returning home, the victim informed her family of the ordeal.
Amethi, Uttar Pradesh: A shocking case involving the rape of a 15-year-old Dalit girl has come to light in Amethi. Following a complaint filed by the victim's mother, the police have registered a case, taken the accused into custody, and initiated legal proceedings.
The incident occurred on Tuesday morning in a village under the Fursatganj police station area. According to reports, the minor had gone to the fields when Shivam Yadav, a resident of a nearby village, arrived at the scene. He allegedly took the girl to a nearby tube well where the assault occurred. After returning home, the victim informed her family of the ordeal.
Accompanied by her mother, the girl reported the incident at the local police station. Regarding the matter, Additional Superintendent of Police Gyanendra Singh stated that a case has been registered based on the mother’s complaint. The accused is currently in custody, and further legal action is underway.
Published On: 31 December 2025 at 14:16 IST