15-Year-Old Dalit Girl Allegedly Raped in UP's Amethi, Accused Nabbed

Amethi, Uttar Pradesh: A shocking case involving the rape of a 15-year-old Dalit girl has come to light in Amethi. Following a complaint filed by the victim's mother, the police have registered a case, taken the accused into custody, and initiated legal proceedings.

The incident occurred on Tuesday morning in a village under the Fursatganj police station area. According to reports, the minor had gone to the fields when Shivam Yadav, a resident of a nearby village, arrived at the scene. He allegedly took the girl to a nearby tube well where the assault occurred. After returning home, the victim informed her family of the ordeal.

