Updated 25 November 2025 at 16:55 IST
15-Year-Old Girl Dies By Suicide In Chhattisgarh School; Suicide Note Accuses Principal Of Sexual Harassment
She has reportedly left behind a note mentioning that she was sexually assaulted by the school principal nearly a week ago. The school principal has now been arrested.
- India News
- 2 min read
Show Quick Read
Jashpur: A 15-year-old girl in the Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh reportedly died by suicide on Sunday, November 23, 2025, accusing the principal of a private school of sexual harassment.
The girl was found hanging from a ceiling fan in the school dormitory. According to Jashpur Senior Superintendent of Police Shashi Mohan Singh, a suicide note was recovered from the girl's pocket in which she mentioned that the school principal had sexually abused her around a week ago and used the term “bad touch".
The principal has been arrested under Section 75 (punishment for cruelty to a child) of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015; Section 8 (punishment for sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO, 2012); and Section 74 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023.
“We learnt that a young girl from a private higher secondary school has died by suicide. The investigations began as soon as a police and FSL team arrived at the scene,” the SSP said.
Advertisement
According to reports, she had a message found during the search that claimed the principal of the school had harassed her sexually and that she was taking her own life as a result.
According to reports, a missionary organisation runs this private school, and the principal is a relative of the organisation’s director. The organisation was reportedly unauthorised to operate a hostel, yet it was illegally housing female students on the campus.
Advertisement
He also stated that the investigation had shown that the school's study room was being utilised unlawfully as a dormitory.
Further information reveals that the alleged sexual assault occurred while the girl was cleaning one of the rooms and that she was threatened with expulsion if she told anybody.
According to SSP, the girl told her friends about the incident, but neither her parents nor other teachers took notice of it.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Namya Kapur
Published On: 25 November 2025 at 16:48 IST