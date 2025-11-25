15-Year-Old Girl Dies By Suicide In Chhattisgarh School; Suicide Note Accuses Principal Of Sexual Harassment

Jashpur: A 15-year-old girl in the Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh reportedly died by suicide on Sunday, November 23, 2025, accusing the principal of a private school of sexual harassment.

The girl was found hanging from a ceiling fan in the school dormitory. According to Jashpur Senior Superintendent of Police Shashi Mohan Singh, a suicide note was recovered from the girl's pocket in which she mentioned that the school principal had sexually abused her around a week ago and used the term “bad touch".

The principal has been arrested under Section 75 (punishment for cruelty to a child) of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015; Section 8 (punishment for sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO, 2012); and Section 74 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023.

“We learnt that a young girl from a private higher secondary school has died by suicide. The investigations began as soon as a police and FSL team arrived at the scene,” the SSP said.

According to reports, she had a message found during the search that claimed the principal of the school had harassed her sexually and that she was taking her own life as a result.

According to reports, a missionary organisation runs this private school, and the principal is a relative of the organisation’s director. The organisation was reportedly unauthorised to operate a hostel, yet it was illegally housing female students on the campus.

He also stated that the investigation had shown that the school's study room was being utilised unlawfully as a dormitory.

Further information reveals that the alleged sexual assault occurred while the girl was cleaning one of the rooms and that she was threatened with expulsion if she told anybody.