Updated 31 December 2025 at 15:41 IST
150 kg of Ammonium Nitrate & Explosives Recovered By DST Team in Rajasthan's Tonk; 2 Arrested
The Operation Acting on a tip-off regarding the illegal transport of explosives from Bundi to Tonk, the DST established a strategic roadblock within the jurisdiction of the Baroni police station. The suspect vehicle was intercepted during the screening process, according to reports.
- India News
- 1 min read
Tonk, Rajasthan: The District Special Team (DST) in Rajasthan's Tonk has executed a major operation, seizing a large cache of explosive materials from a Maruti Ciaz. Two suspects from the Karwar area of Bundi district have been arrested, and the vehicle has been impounded.
The Operation Acting on a tip-off regarding the illegal transport of explosives from Bundi to Tonk, the DST established a strategic roadblock within the jurisdiction of the Baroni police station. The suspect vehicle was intercepted during the screening process, according to reports.
Seizure Details Upon searching the car, officers discovered 150 kg of Ammonium Nitrate (concealed inside sacks of urea fertilizer), 200 high-intensity explosive cartridges, 6 bundles of safety fuse wire (approximately 1,100 meters).
The arrested individuals have been identified as Surendra Patwa (48), son of Bhanwarlal; resident of Karwar, Bundi District and Surendra Mochi (33), son of Dulilal; resident of Karwar, Bundi District.
Advertisement
Police are currently conducting intensive interrogations to determine the intended destination and use of the explosives. Further investigation into the supply chain is underway.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Ankita Paul
Published On: 31 December 2025 at 15:41 IST