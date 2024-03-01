Advertisement

New Delhi: 150 railway stations across India have achieved the 'Eat Right Station' certification from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). Following the certification, the centre, in an official statement, said that now the ‘Eat Right Station' initiative will ensure safe and healthy food options for millions of travellers and promote accessibility of nutritious food within busy, crowded railway stations and junctions.

The certification process involves thorough audits of food vendors, training sessions for food handlers, and strict adherence to hygiene and sanitation protocols. Stations that meet these criteria are awarded the coveted 'Eat Right Station' certification. That means those with the certification are more likely to provide you with safer and relatively more hygienic food choices for passengers.

Advertisement

Railway stations such as those in New Delhi, Varanasi, Kolkata, Ujjain, and Ayodhya Cantt are among the certified 'Eat Right Stations.' Other stations include Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Kozhikode, Guwahati, and Bhubaneswar.

The statement added that this initiative not only benefits passengers by ensuring their safety and well-being but also empowers food vendors at railway stations. By complying with food safety standards, vendors increase their credibility and attract more customers; hence, their livelihoods are also likely to increase.

Advertisement

In addition to railway stations, six prominent metro stations have also been given the 'Eat Right Stations’ certification by FSSAI. These include metro stations at Noida Sector 51, Esplanade (Kolkata), IIT Kanpur, Botanical Garden (Noida), and Noida Electronic City Metro Station.