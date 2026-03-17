Updated 17 March 2026 at 16:53 IST
15,000 Cylinders Seized, 12,000 Raids Conducted Nationwide: Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas on LPG Situation
Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery), Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, said that the government is making efforts to ensure availability of LPG and urged all commercial LPG consumers to shift to PNG.
- India News
- 3 min read
New Delhi: The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has provided an update on the current LPG situation in the country, amid concerns over supply disruptions influenced by geopolitical tensions in West Asia. Authorities have intensified enforcement measures to combat hoarding and black marketing of domestic LPG cylinders, which are prioritized for household use.
Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery), Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, detailed the crackdown: "Regarding enforcement action, so far, about twelve thousand raids have been conducted in the last few days. About fifteen thousand cylinders have been seized...Yesterday in Delhi, about six hundred cylinders were seized. Similarly, in Uttar Pradesh, about four hundred and fifty inspections and raids have been conducted in the last few days. Ten people have also been arrested."
"In Jammu and Kashmir, five hundred and sixty-four raids have been conducted, FIRs have been filed, and arrests have also been made. In Kerala, about a thousand raids and inspections have been conducted and domestic and commercial cylinders have been seized. In Madhya Pradesh, too, about twelve hundred raids have been conducted and about eighteen hundred cylinders have been seized. Apart from this, the inspection teams of our oil marketing companies have also been activated and surprise inspections have been conducted at about two and a half thousand retail outlets and LPG distributorships," she added.
The government has activated oil marketing company teams for surprise checks nationwide to ensure fair distribution and prevent misuse.
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On fuel availability more broadly, Sharma reassured that essential supplies remain stable.
"Petrol and diesel are available in sufficient quantity. Regarding natural gas, as I told you, the Government of India is making efforts and it would be beneficial if all commercial LPG consumers shifted to PNG," she said.
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The ministry continues to monitor the situation closely, with domestic LPG production ramped up significantly and priority given to households, hospitals, and essential institutions to maintain uninterrupted access despite import challenges. Citizens are urged to avoid panic booking and report any irregularities.
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Published By : Ankita Paul
Published On: 17 March 2026 at 16:53 IST