15,000 Cylinders Seized, 12,000 Raids Conducted Nationwide: Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas on LPG Situation

New Delhi: The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has provided an update on the current LPG situation in the country, amid concerns over supply disruptions influenced by geopolitical tensions in West Asia. Authorities have intensified enforcement measures to combat hoarding and black marketing of domestic LPG cylinders, which are prioritized for household use.

Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery), Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, detailed the crackdown: "Regarding enforcement action, so far, about twelve thousand raids have been conducted in the last few days. About fifteen thousand cylinders have been seized...Yesterday in Delhi, about six hundred cylinders were seized. Similarly, in Uttar Pradesh, about four hundred and fifty inspections and raids have been conducted in the last few days. Ten people have also been arrested."

"In Jammu and Kashmir, five hundred and sixty-four raids have been conducted, FIRs have been filed, and arrests have also been made. In Kerala, about a thousand raids and inspections have been conducted and domestic and commercial cylinders have been seized. In Madhya Pradesh, too, about twelve hundred raids have been conducted and about eighteen hundred cylinders have been seized. Apart from this, the inspection teams of our oil marketing companies have also been activated and surprise inspections have been conducted at about two and a half thousand retail outlets and LPG distributorships," she added.

The government has activated oil marketing company teams for surprise checks nationwide to ensure fair distribution and prevent misuse.

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On fuel availability more broadly, Sharma reassured that essential supplies remain stable.

"Petrol and diesel are available in sufficient quantity. Regarding natural gas, as I told you, the Government of India is making efforts and it would be beneficial if all commercial LPG consumers shifted to PNG," she said.

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