16 Maoists Killed, 2 Security Personnel Injured In Chhattisgarh Encounter

Raipur: Sixteen Maoists were killed in an ongoing encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh ’s Sukma district on Saturday, an official said. Two security personnel also sustained minor injuries in the confrontation.

Bastar Inspector General (IG) of Police, Sundarraj P, confirmed that the encounter began following specific intelligence on Maoist movement in the Karlapal area under Sukma police station limits. A joint operation was launched on Friday by the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Meanwhile, security forces in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district faced another challenge on Friday when an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Maoists exploded, injuring a jawan. The blast occurred near Bedmakoti, and the injured soldier was immediately taken to the District Hospital in Narayanpur.

The Bastar IG later confirmed that the jawan’s condition had stabilized after receiving first aid.