16 Paroles, 435 Days Out Enjoying Parallel Freedom: Rape-Convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Walks Out Of Jail Once Again

In India, parole and furlough are intended to be temporary legal reliefs granted under specific circumstances to prisoners so they can maintain social and family ties and gradually reintegrate into society. But in the case of convicted Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, repeated releases over the years have triggered an intense public debate.

Dera Sacha Sauda chief and rape-murder convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh walked out of Haryana’s Sunaria Jail once again on Tuesday after being granted a 30-day parole. Ram Rahim, who was arrested and taken into judicial custody on August 25, 2017, after being convicted in the rape case involving two women disciples, has now been released from jail 16 times through parole and furlough.

The latest parole has reignited a long-running debate over parole and furlough system are being enjoyed by the influential convicts as parallel freedom despite serving sentences after committing serious and heinous crimes.

Ram Rahim, who is serving a 20-year sentence for raping two women disciples, was released from Rohtak’s Sunaria Jail early Tuesday morning and left for the Dera headquarters in Sirsa. His lawyer and Dera spokesperson Jitender Khurana confirmed that the parole was granted by the competent authority of the Haryana government.

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435 Days Outside Jail Since Conviction

Since being taken into judicial custody on August 25, 2017, Ram Rahim has been granted parole or furlough 16 times.

A calculation based on officially announced parole and furlough periods shows that the self-styled godman has spent nearly 435 days outside prison over the last ten years. That means that out of roughly 3,195 days since his conviction in 2017 until May 2026, Ram Rahim has spent around 13.6 per cent of his sentence period outside jail.

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The figure has intensified criticism from opposition parties and activists, many of whom have repeatedly questioned the frequency and timing of his releases, particularly around elections in Haryana, Punjab and Delhi. This is noted that Ram Rahil was granted parole before the Punjab Assembly elections in 2022, Haryana Assembly polls in 2024, and Delhi Assembly elections in 2025 - a pattern that has repeatedly triggered political controversy.

Timeline of Ram Rahim’s Paroles

2020–2021: On October 24, 2020 - 1-day parole | May 21, 2021 - 12-hour parole

2022: February 7 - 21-day furlough | June - 30-day parole | October 14 - 40-day parole

2023: January 21 - 40-day parole | July 20 - 30-day parole | November - 21-day furlough

2024: January 19 - 50-day furlough | August - 21-day furlough | October 2 - 20-day parole

2025: January 28 - 30-day parole | April 9 - 21-day furlough | August 5 - 40-day parole

2026: January 5 - 40-day parole | May - 30-day parole

Earlier this year, Ram Rahim had been granted a 40-day parole in January 2026 and he had returned to jail on February 15. Before that, he was released on a 40-day parole in August 2025, a 21-day furlough in April 2025 and a 30-day parole in January 2025.

He was also granted a 20-day parole on October 1, 2024, a 21-day furlough in August 2024 and a three-week furlough in February 2022.

Why Was Gurmeet Ram Rahim Jailed?

Gurmeet Ram Rahim was convicted by a special CBI court in Panchkula in August 2017 for raping two women disciples between 1999 and 2001 and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. He was later convicted in the murder cases of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati and former Dera manager Ranjit Singh. However, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has acquitted him in the murder case of Chhatrapati, years after a special CBI court had sentenced him to life imprisonment. Earlier, in 2024, the High Court had also acquitted him and four others in the murder case of former Dera manager Ranjit Singh.

What the Law Says

In our country, parole and furlough are temporary releases granted under prison rules to allow prisoners to maintain family and social ties and aid rehabilitation. Parole is usually granted under special circumstances such as family emergencies, while furlough is considered a periodic release earned through good conduct. These provisions are governed by prison rules framed under the Prison Act, 1894, and state prison regulations, as neither the Indian Penal Code nor the Criminal Procedure Code directly lays down detailed parole provisions.

From Dera Chief To Rape-Convict Godman - A Letter That Triggered His Downfall

Born in Rajasthan in 1967, Gurmeet Ram Rahim started leading the Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda in 1990 at the age of 23. Over the years, he gained a massive following across Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and several other states, transforming himself into a celebrity-style spiritual leader through films, music and large-scale public events.

But the empire saw it hard times after an anonymous 2002 letter accused him of sexually assaulting his disciples inside the Dera. The letter dated April 13, 2002 was written addressing then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, senior Haryana ministers and top judicial authorities. The anonymous writer accused Ram Rahim of repeated sexual assault inside the Dera premises. The letter mentioned allegations of rape, intimidation, threats and misuse of religious authority to silence women followers.

The allegations later led to a CBI probe, criminal trials and ultimately his conviction in 2017 after two women followers came forward and testified against Ram Rahim. After the verdict, authorities airlifted Ram Rahim by helicopter to Rohtak jail to prevent unrest. Despite heavy security arrangements, widespread violence had erupted across Haryana and Punjab after the conviction, leading to deaths, injuries and large-scale destruction.