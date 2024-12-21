16-Year-Old Girl Dies of Suffocation While Bathing Due to Geyser Leak in UP's Aligarh

Delhi Police are planning to conduct a DNA test on the body of the 36-year-old Swiss woman who was found dead near MCD school | Image: PTI/Representative

Aligarh: A 16-year-old school girl died from asphyxiation while bathing due to a gas leak from a geyser in her bathroom, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in Kuldeep Vihar colony on Friday when Mahi's mother had stepped out to a nearby shop, according to family members.

The family said that upon returning she found the bathroom door locked and her daughter did not respond to her calls.

Mahi's brother, Madhav said the bathroom door was locked from outside, a precaution the family took due to the girl's previous fainting episodes while bathing.

The door was opened and Mahi was taken to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital where doctors declared her dead upon arrival, the police said Family sources said that she had fainted in similar circumstances two years ago but had recovered.

Police said that the case has been registered and the incident is being investigated.

They attributed the incident to the lack of ventilation in the bathroom that led to the girl's death.