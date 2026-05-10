Delhi Horror: 16-Year-Old Stabbed To Death By Minors In Gautam Vihar; Investigation Underway

New Delhi: A wave of shock and grief gripped the Gautam Vihar area of North East Delhi late Tuesday evening after a 16-year-old boy was brutally stabbed to death in broad daylight.

The Delhi Police have launched a high-level probe into the incident, which appears to be the fallout of a personal dispute.

The Incident

The victim, identified as a resident and a Class 10 student, was reportedly intercepted by a group of three to four individuals while he was returning home from a nearby market.

According to eyewitnesses, a heated argument broke out between the teenager and the group.

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Within minutes, the confrontation turned violent, and the assailants produced sharp-edged weapons, stabbing the boy multiple times in the chest and abdomen.

The attackers fled the scene after the assault, leaving the teenager in a pool of blood.

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Residents rushed the boy to a nearby government hospital, where he was declared dead by the attending doctors.

Police Action and Investigation

The Delhi Police reached the spot shortly after receiving a PCR call and cordoned off the area.

A forensic team was summoned to collect samples and evidence from the crime scene.

Several teams have been formed to track down the suspects, who are believed to be residents of the same locality.

Police are also scanning CCTV footage from cameras installed near the market and the entry points of Gautam Vihar to identify the assailants and establish the exact sequence of events.

This tragic incident has once again highlighted the growing concern regarding youth violence in the national capital.

Residents of Gautam Vihar have expressed fear and anger, calling for increased patrolling in the area.

The body of the deceased has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and the results are expected by Thursday.