17 Dead in Rajouri: Isolated Villagers Protest, Demand to Return Home

Srinagar: Tensions flared in Badhaal village of Rajouri district as residents housed in isolation facilities staged a protest on Thursday, demanding to return to their homes. The unrest follows the mysterious deaths of 17 villagers, including 13 children, over the past two months, with authorities yet to determine the exact cause.

Hundreds of villagers were moved to quarantine facilities 12 days ago as a precautionary measure amid suspicions of a neurotoxin contaminating the local food chain. Protesters voiced their frustration, citing concerns over their livestock and household belongings left unattended.

“Our animals are dying without food and water. We have already lost our loved ones, now we are being forced to abandon our homes too,” said Bashir Ahmed, a local resident.

Following the demonstration, senior administrative officials rushed to the spot and engaged in discussions with the affected villagers. Authorities have assured them of continued efforts to resolve the crisis while maintaining containment protocols in the area.

Despite extensive investigations by police, forensic teams, and medical experts, including specialists from the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi, the cause of the deaths remains unknown. AIIMS toxicologists recently conducted a three-day study, collecting samples and clinical histories of affected individuals.

Health authorities at Government Medical College (GMC) Rajouri confirmed that 11 patients who were admitted with symptoms similar to those of the deceased have fully recovered after being treated with atropine, an anti-poison drug. However, conclusive evidence regarding the origin of the illness is still lacking.

Meanwhile, the village remains under strict containment measures, with 79 families still in isolation. To support over 700 livestock left behind, the administration has deployed eight teams to ensure food, water, and medical care for the animals. Additionally, the village has been divided into 14 clusters, each monitored by multi-departmental teams comprising 182 officials.

While no new cases have been reported in the past 15 days, fear and anxiety persist among residents. Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has ruled out infectious agents as the cause, shifting the focus of the investigation to potential toxins. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to explore alternative angles, with nearly 100 individuals questioned so far.

Despite assurances that the situation is under control, villagers remain on edge, seeking transparency from authorities. “We are living in fear every day, not knowing what caused these deaths. We need clear answers, not just reassurances,” said Shabnam Bano, another villager.