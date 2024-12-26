17 Fans Lose Mobile Phones During Ukrainian duo ARTBAT's Event in Mumbai

Mumbai: Thieves stole mobile phones worth around Rs 7.5 lakh from 17 fans during a recent event by ARTBAT, a Ukrainian DJ duo, in the city, officials reported on Thursday.

The mobile phones were stolen during the live performances of Artur and Batish, members of the Ukrainian electronic music duo ARTBAT, at Goregaon East between 10:30 pm on Tuesday and 5 am on Wednesday, an official said.

This event marked ARTBAT’s debut performance in Mumbai, where they are globally recognized for their electronic music.

As the musical program took place at Hall No. 5 of the Nesco Exhibition Centre in Goregaon, unidentified individuals blended into the crowd and stole mobile phones from 17 fans, the official added.

A 23-year-old woman, who is a project manager in a private company in Malad, reached the Vanrai police station to file a complaint about the theft of her phone. She came across 16 more persons already waiting there with similar grievances.

Based on the woman’s complaint, police registered a theft case against unidentified persons under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said.

Two artists, named Zeeshan Hanif Mohammed (29) and his brother Sheezan Hanif (29), were among those who lost their phones at the event, he said. All the stolen phones were collectively worth about Rs 7.5 lakh.