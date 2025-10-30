BREAKING: 20 Students Of Powai’s LNT School Rescued After Hostage Drama At Mumbai Studio; Kidnapper Arrested

Massive drama unfolded as 20 children from LNT School in Mumbai’s Powai were held hostage by a man on the pretext of conducting auditions. | Image: Republic

Mumbai: In a shocking incident that unfolded in Mumbai’s Powai area on Thursday, 20 children from LNT School were held hostage inside a studio by a man identified as Rohit Arya, who lured them on the pretext of conducting auditions. The Mumbai Police conducted a swift rescue operation and safely freed all 20 children.

According to officials, Arya had called nearly 100 students for an alleged audition at RA Studio in Powai. While 80 students were allowed to leave after the first round, Arya locked up teh remaining 20 children inside a room, holding them hostage for several hours.

Police sources said Arya made bizarre demands related to “contractual work”, and even released a video online stating he “only wanted a simple conversation”. When attempts to negotiate failed, a joint team of Mumbai Police and Fire Brigade stormed the studio.

“The suspect was overpowered after a brief struggle. The police opened fire to disarm him and ensured the safe release of all 20 children,” said a senior Mumbai Police officer.

The situation created massive panic in the area. The hostage crisis lasted for several hours.

Arya is being interrogated to determine his exact motive. Sources say he had earlier worked in the entertainment industry.

The rescued children were immediately taken to a nearby hospital for medical check-up. Police have confirmed that all children are safe and unharmed.

Authorities are now examining Arya’s background and mental health. Preliminary reports suggest he had planned the so-called “audition” for several days.