17 Killed Near Chitungwiza In Zimbabwe's Deadliest Road Accident

Johannesburg: In Northeastern Zimbabwe, a massive head-on collision between a minibus taxi and a haulage truck claimed the lives of 17 people, including pedestrians, on Tuesday. The accident occurred near Chitungwiza, a densely populated town around 25 km southeast of the capital, Harare.

According to police spokesman Paul Nyathi, the truck veered into the opposite lane and collided with the minibus after the driver lost control. Before the impact, the truck struck two pedestrians walking on the road's central island. As per reports, 15 of the 17 passengers in the minibus died at the spot, while others were injured and rushed to a hospital.

According to reports, the situation turned out to be horrific, with twisted metal, shattered glass, and debris strewn across the road. The state-run Herald newspaper reported that the minibus was completely flattened, with only fragments of its chassis visible from beneath the truck's undercarriage. The emergency teams rushed to the spot and initiated a rescue operation to retrieve trapped passengers, but the death toll mounted as the day wore on.

Chitungwiza Mayor Rosaria Mangoma urged the government to declare the crash a national disaster, calling it one of the most disturbing and traumatic scenes the town had witnessed.

Data suggested towards Zimbabwe's appalling road safety record. The country records a road accident every 15 minutes, resulting in at least five fatalities daily, which is one of the highest fatality rates in Africa, according to the national statistics agency. The data states that speeding and poorly maintained roads are major contributors to these alarming statistics.

In February, a head-on collision between a bus and a truck near Beitbridge, on the border with South Africa, claimed 24 lives. These recurring tragedies underscore the need for improved road safety measures and stricter enforcement of traffic regulations.