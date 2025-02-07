17-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped, Help Captive and Sexually Assaulted by HIV Positive Man for 10 Months in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: A 17-year-old girl who had been missing for quite a few months, was rescued from the captivity of an HIV positive man who kidnapped the minor, held her captive and raped her for ten months before his arrest earlier this month.

17-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped, Held Captive for Months

A 17-year-old girl was attending a wedding ceremony with her parents in Ahmedabad's Shahibaug in March, 2024 from where she went ‘missing’ at around 8:00 pm. The minor's father filed a kidnapping case under Section 363 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) but she remained untraceable for the next many months.

After three months of futile investigation by a team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police, Division F; the case was transferred to AHTU for further probe. A Habeas Corpus petition was also filed in the Gujarat HC by the victim's father, seeking urgent intervention.

The minor was finally traced by the AHTU cops in Kotma locality of Madhya Pradesh's Bijori town. As per probe, the girl was held captive in a rented room in Bareja by the kidnapper who not only kept her in strict confinement, but also controlled the her access to food.

Ahmedabad Horror: Minor Girl Raped by HIV Positive Man for 10 Months

According to the probe, the girl, while she was held captive with restricted food, was sexually assaulted by the kidnapper, who was an HIV positive man. He was initially helped by his mother and brother who kept his whereabouts a secret, following which he moved the victim across cities and states including Nagpur, Hyderabad, Bilaspur, Beed, Surat and Aurangabad in accordance with an advocate's legal advice.

The minor was finally held captive in a rented house in MP's Bijori, which he had acquired with the help of his extended family. As per the cops, the accused, who was HIV positive, had sexually assaulted six other girls in the past. All seven victims will now be undergoing medical tests to ensure they are not HIV-infected.