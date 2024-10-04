Published 12:27 IST, October 4th 2024
17-Year-Old Sexually Abused by Father for Five Years in Mumbai, Reveals After Fleeing Home
A man lodged complaint after his teenage daughter went missing, but later it turned out he had been allegedly sexually assaulting her for the last five years
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
A man lodged complaint after his teenage daughter went missing, but later it turned out he had been allegedly sexually assaulting her for the last five years | Image: Shutterstock/ Representative
