170 Road Over Bridge Projects Approved By East Coast Railway, Includes 110 in Odisha
ECoR's General Manager approved 170 Road Over Bridge projects as Special Railway Projects, with 110 in Odisha and 60 in Andhra Pradesh.
Bhubaneshwar: The General Manager of East Coast Railway (ECoR) has approved the declaration of 170 Road Over Bridge (ROB) construction projects as Special Railway Projects under the Railway (Amendment) Act, 2008, marking a significant step towards enhancing infrastructure and public safety.
This landmark decision will speed up the execution of crucial infrastructure projects by streamlining land acquisition and enabling quicker approvals. By designating them as Special Railway Projects, ECoR aims to enhance coordination with state authorities, ensuring timely completion and improved operational efficiency.
Out of the 170 projects, 110 will be situated in Odisha and 60 in Andhra Pradesh. These Road Over Bridges (ROBs) are expected to significantly enhance rail infrastructure while improving safety and convenience for both road and rail users.
Eliminating manned level crossings will lower accident risks, improve traffic flow, and enhance the efficiency of train operations, fostering better mobility overall.
These projects are also expected to alleviate traffic congestion at level crossing gates, promoting seamless connectivity across the region. By focusing on public safety and infrastructure development, the 170 ROB projects align with the national goals of expanding and modernizing transportation systems while enhancing public welfare.
