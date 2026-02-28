18 Dead After Fire Breaks Out in Andhra Pradesh's Firecracker Manufacturing Unit

Kakinada: Eighteen people have died after a fire broke out in a firecracker manufacturing unit in Vetlapalem, Kakinada district, on Saturday. The condition of several injured persons is reported to be critical. Sagili Shan Mohan, Collector & District Magistrate, has been informed about the incident.

The Chief Minister enquired about the causes of the accident and the ongoing rescue and relief operations at the site. Officials informed that around 20 people were working at Surya Fireworks, where the accident occurred. Naidu expressed grief over the large number of firecracker workers losing their lives. The Chief Minister directed ministers and senior officials to visit the accident site.