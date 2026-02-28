Updated 28 February 2026 at 17:51 IST
18 Dead After Fire Breaks Out in Andhra Pradesh's Firecracker Manufacturing Unit
At least 18 people died and several others were critically injured after a fire broke out at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Vetlapalem, Kakinada district, on Saturday, with the Collector & District Magistrate having been informed of the incident.
Kakinada: Eighteen people have died after a fire broke out in a firecracker manufacturing unit in Vetlapalem, Kakinada district, on Saturday. The condition of several injured persons is reported to be critical. Sagili Shan Mohan, Collector & District Magistrate, has been informed about the incident.
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu spoke with officials regarding the same Kakinada accident. CM reviewed the explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Kakinada district.
The Chief Minister enquired about the causes of the accident and the ongoing rescue and relief operations at the site. Officials informed that around 20 people were working at Surya Fireworks, where the accident occurred. Naidu expressed grief over the large number of firecracker workers losing their lives. The Chief Minister directed ministers and senior officials to visit the accident site.
Further details are awaited.
