18 People Arrested in Assam's Karbi Anglong For Murdering Couple Over Witchcraft Suspicion

Karbi Anglong: Assam police arrested 18 people, including four women, in Karbi Anglong district for their alleged involvement in the killing of a couple on suspicion of practising witchcraft, officials said. Akhilesh Kumar Singh, IGP (Law & Order) of the Assam Police, stated that so far, the police have arrested 18 people in connection with the case.

"I inspected the site where the incident took place. We can't tolerate this type of heinous crime. After collecting evidence, we have arrested 18 people so far. Scientific investigation will be conducted. A few months back, the court sentenced 23 people to life imprisonment in Sivasagar in connection with a witch-hunting case. Justice will be given here also," Akhilesh Kumar Singh said.

According to the police, on December 30 at about 8:25 PM, information was received by the police over the phone that at Village 1 No. Beloguri Munda Gaon under Hawraghat police station, a husband and wife had allegedly been killed by villagers on suspicion of practising witchcraft.

"On receipt of the information, the police team immediately proceeded to the spot. Upon arrival, it was found that the house of Gardi Beruwa, resident of No. 1 Beloguri Munda Gaon, was in a vandalised condition, and fire was burning in the front yard of the house. On enquiry, it was learnt that Gardi Beruwa (aged about 46 years) and his wife Mira Beruwa were allegedly murdered by villagers on suspicion of witch-hunting and their bodies were burnt to ashes in the front yard of their house," a senior police official said.

During the inspection of the place of occurrence, police seized soil mixed with blood samples, one wooden stick, one plastic Gamla containing cow dung liquid, suspected to have been used to wipe out blood stains.

Following the incident, police registered a suo-motu case under the Assam Witch Hunting (Prohibition, Prevention and Protection) Act and relevant Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) have also been invoked.