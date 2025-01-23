18 School Students Hospitalised In Chhattisgarh, Locals Blame Nearby Cement Plants

Balodabazar: At least 18 students of a government school were hospitalised on Wednesday after they complained of uneasiness in Chhattisgarh’s Balodabazar-Bhatapara district, with locals blaming nearby cement plants for causing pollution, officials said.

While officials said the exact reason behind the situation was yet to be ascertained, the authorities shut down the Alternate Fuel Resources (AFR) centre at one cement plant in the area over the alleged violation of green norms. The company said it has launched an internal probe.

At least 18 students of Government Higher Secondary Girls School at Khapradih village complained of uneasiness and drowsiness following which they were shifted to the Community Health Centre in nearby Suhela, Balodabazar-Bhatapara Collector Dipak Soni told PTI.

Later, six of them were referred to different facilities, including the district hospital, he said.

Their condition was reported to be stable, he said.

Complaints were received about pollution at AFR centre of Shree Cement plant located near the school following which an inspection was carried out on the factory premises, the official said.

Prima facie, violation of anti-pollution norms was found in its operation, which involved the use of chemicals for decomposition of materials for producing fuel, the official said.

A foul smell emanating from the AFR area might have caused uneasiness among students, he said.

Officials from the Chhattisgarh Environment Conservation Board and the Industrial Health and Safety and Labour Department have launched an investigation in the area to ascertain the exact cause behind the incident, he added.

Meanwhile, former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel claimed the students fell ill after gas leakage from two factories located near the school.

“Honourable Chief Minister ji! If you have woken up from slumber, take care of the fainting school children. Very frightening news is coming from Balodabazar. The scene is so horrifying that I cannot share it here, Baghel said in a post on X, tagging CM Vishnu Deo Sai and the CM's office.

“Due to gas leakage near Khapradih School in Suhela, the health of more than 40 children has suddenly deteriorated. Some children have fainted and some have been facing trouble in breathing. The condition of two children was critical. The rest of the children have been admitted to the hospital,” he claimed.

Students have been falling ill in the school for three consecutive days and the locals have repeatedly complained to the administration, which he said is “asleep”.

“The villagers say two big (cement) plants near the school are causing the pollution. Gas leakage is causing adverse effects on children. The smoke, chemicals and pollutants from the plants are polluting the air and affecting the children's health,” he alleged.

The management of Shree Cement said it has launched an internal probe into the matter and that it was committed to the health and well-being of nearby residents, workmen and their families.

“Shree Cement is deeply concerned about the health and well-being of the students who require medical attention and assures full support in providing necessary medical facilities. We are committed to the health and well-being of the community and take such matters with the utmost seriousness,” the plant management said in a statement.

The company strictly adheres to all statutory approvals and environmental norms, and as part of its sustainability efforts, it co-processes hazardous waste from nearby plants as an alternative fuel, “ensuring its safe disposal and preventing harm to the environment”, the statement said.

“We are also investigating this matter internally, and assure you that the health of the nearby residents, our workmen and their families remain our highest priority, and we are committed to taking all necessary actions to uphold this responsibility,” it added.