18-Year-Old NEET Aspirant From Odisha Allegedly Commits Suicide in Kota, 3rd Case in 17 Days

Kota: An 18-year-old NEET aspirant from Odisha allegedly hanged himself in his hostel room here, police said on Friday.

Officails said that no suicide note was recovered from the room. The incident occurred in Ambedkar Colony, Vigyan Nagar area on Thursday night.

According to police, Abhijeet Giri, hailing from Mayurbhanj district in Odisha, had been preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) at a coaching institute since April, 2024.

The incident came to light when around 8 pm when a mess worker went to deliver food to Abhijeet's room, a police officer said.

Upon receiving no response, the mess worker along with a few hostellers forcibly opened the door and found him hanging from the ceiling fan, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Lal Singh Tanwar said.

A police team reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem, which will be conducted after his family arrives. They have been informed about the incident, the ASI added.

He said that no suicide note was recovered from the room and the reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained.

The ceiling fan in the hostel room was not equipped with suicide prevention device, mandated by the district administration to prevent suicides in student accommodations, the officer said.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Abhijeet was good in studies and attended his coaching classes regularly, he said.

This is the third suicide by a coaching student in Kota this year. The city, a prominent hub for coaching institutes, saw 17 such cases in 2024.