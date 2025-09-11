187 Telugu Citizens To Be Airlifted From Unrest-Hit Nepal: Nara Lokesh To Lead Mission

The Government of Andhra Pradesh has launched urgent rescue operations to bring home Telugu citizens stranded in Nepal. | Image: Republic Media Network

Amaravati/Pokhara/Kathmandu: The Government of Andhra Pradesh has launched urgent rescue operations to bring home Telugu citizens stranded in Nepal, where violent protests and political uncertainty have created a volatile situation.

Andhra Pradesh Real Time Governance (RTG) Minister Nara Lokesh is personally monitoring the evacuation mission, underscoring the state’s priority of ensuring the safety of its people abroad.

According to official figures, 187 Telugu citizens have so far been traced in different parts of Nepal. They are currently located across four regions: Bafal (27 people), Similkot (12 people), Mahadev Hotel in Pahupati (55 people), and Pingalasthan in Gaushala (90 people).

Officials said the numbers may increase as more communication channels are established with stranded groups.

Indians Stranded In Nepal

In one urgent development, a special request was placed with the Andhra Pradesh government for the arrangement of a charter flight for 10 Indian citizens stranded in Pokhara.

A letter addressed to Dr. Arja Srikanth, Commissioner, Government of Andhra Pradesh, highlighted that Summit Air currently has an operational aircraft stationed at Pokhara Airport.

The letter stressed the need for immediate transportation of the 10 passengers to Kathmandu tomorrow morning, as they are scheduled to board a special aircraft departing from Tribhuvan International Airport at 12:50 PM local time for India.

“In view of the urgency, we request your esteemed support in immediately arranging a charter flight for these passengers and obtaining the necessary permissions for airworthiness. We deeply value your cooperation and look forward to your prompt and positive response,” the request noted.

Nara Lokesh Cancelled His Programmes

Earlier, Minister Nara Lokesh had cancelled his scheduled participation in the NDA’s “Super Six Super Hit” event in Anantapur to focus entirely on the evacuation efforts. He is monitoring operations directly from the RTG centre in Amaravati.

“The safety of Telugu citizens remains the state government’s top priority. We are working in close coordination with central agencies and the Indian Embassy in Nepal to ensure their safe return at the earliest,” Lokesh said.

The Andhra Pradesh government has also alerted Naveen Srivastava, Indian Ambassador to Nepal, and is keeping the embassy updated about the ground situation to expedite evacuation arrangements.

Nepal Protest Latest Updates

Meanwhile, in Nepal, political turmoil continues to deepen following Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s resignation. Violent protests over the last two days, led largely by the youth, have shaken the capital and other cities. Protesters, who are calling for sweeping reforms and stronger anti-corruption measures, are now awaiting talks with President Ram Chandra Paudel.

“The PM of our country, KP Sharma Oli, ran away. We demand a good leader. We will get to know what will happen today (during the expected conversation with the Rashtrapati Bhavan),” Subhash, one of the protesting youths, told ANI.

He added that the Gen-Z-led movement seeks “new rules and regulations against corruption” and more opportunities for the country’s youth.

With nearly 5,000 young people leaving Nepal daily to seek work abroad, the jobs crisis has only added fuel to the unrest.