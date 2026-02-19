Updated 19 February 2026 at 13:06 IST
19-Year-Old BBA Student Dies After Falling From Second Floor at Ludhiana University
A 19-year-old BBA student, Shabnur, died after falling from the second floor of CT University in Ludhiana, Punjab. The incident occurred while she was waiting for an elevator with another student and attempted to climb onto the railing but lost her balance.
New Delhi: In a tragic incident, a 19-year-old BBA student died after falling from the second floor of a university building in Punjab’s Ludhiana district.
The deceased has been identified as Shabnur, a first-year student at CT University, located in the Jagraon tehsil.
Fall while waiting for elevator
According to police, the incident occurred when Shabnur was standing on the second floor of the university premises along with another student while waiting for the elevator.
During this time, she attempted to climb onto the railing. However, she suddenly lost her balance and fell from the second floor.
Following the incident, She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead.
Police said that while there was an initial suspicion that the case might involve suicide, the investigation so far suggests that the death was accidental.
CCTV footage under examination
Authorities are currently examining the university’s CCTV footage to ascertain the exact sequence of events, and further action will be taken based on the findings of the footage and the ongoing investigation.
Police also added that the incident was being probed from multiple angles to ensure clarity.
Meanwhile, the deceased student’s family is in deep shock following the incident and has maintained distance from the media.
