19-Year-Old BBA Student Dies After Falling From Second Floor at Ludhiana University

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, a 19-year-old BBA student died after falling from the second floor of a university building in Punjab’s Ludhiana district.

The deceased has been identified as Shabnur, a first-year student at CT University, located in the Jagraon tehsil.

According to police, the incident occurred when Shabnur was standing on the second floor of the university premises along with another student while waiting for the elevator.

During this time, she attempted to climb onto the railing. However, she suddenly lost her balance and fell from the second floor.

Following the incident, She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Police said that while there was an initial suspicion that the case might involve suicide, the investigation so far suggests that the death was accidental.

CCTV footage under examination

Authorities are currently examining the university’s CCTV footage to ascertain the exact sequence of events, and further action will be taken based on the findings of the footage and the ongoing investigation.

Police also added that the incident was being probed from multiple angles to ensure clarity.