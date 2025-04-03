9-Year-Old Boy Sexually Assaulted And Killed By 19-Year-Old In Mumbai

Mumbai: The Mumbai police have apprehended a 19-year-old boy for allegedly sexually assaulting and murdering a 9-year-old boy near a graveyard in the city. The accused, a native of Bihar working at a godown in Thane, reportedly lured the victim to an isolated spot on the pretense of offering him food and toys. According to the police, the accused noticed the victim walking alone outside a railway station in Mumbai and lured him to a secluded site where he allegedly raped and killed the minor boy. The police believe that the victim might have resisted the rape attempt, prompting the accused to physically assault and strangle him to death.