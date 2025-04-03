9-Year-Old Boy Sexually Assaulted And Killed By 19-Year-Old In Mumbai

Updated April 3rd 2025, 19:06 IST
Mumbai: The Mumbai police have apprehended a 19-year-old boy for allegedly sexually assaulting and murdering a 9-year-old boy near a graveyard in the city. The accused, a native of Bihar working at a godown in Thane, reportedly lured the victim to an isolated spot on the pretense of offering him food and toys. According to the police, the accused noticed the victim walking alone outside a railway station in Mumbai and lured him to a secluded site where he allegedly raped and killed the minor boy. The police believe that the victim might have resisted the rape attempt, prompting the accused to physically assault and strangle him to death.
The Mumbai police acted swiftly in response to the incident, registering an FIR for rape and murder and sending the victim's body for a post-mortem examination. Based on CCTV footage in the area, the police traced the accused and arrested him. The accused was later produced in a local court, which granted the police custody.
A senior police official stated that the police are committed to ensuring that justice is served for the victim and his family. The investigation is ongoing, and the police are exploring all avenues to ascertain the truth behind this heinous crime.
(This is a developing story)
