19-Year-Old Influencer Commits Suicide on Instagram Live in Chhattisgarh, Followers Try to Save Her

Raipur: In a horrific case reported in Chhattisgarh, a 19-year-old influencer committed suicide after she was allegedly dealing with a heartbreak. The young influencer committed suicide while she was live on Instagram; her followers made an attempt to save her but they couldn't reach her in time.

19-Year-Old Instagram Influencer Commits Suicide on Live Stream

A 19-year-old influencer committed suicide and streamed it live on Instagram; the incident happened in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir Champa district with at least 21 of her followers witnessing the horror.

The influencer was reportedly struggling with a heartbreak, she couldn't take it and committed suicide. Her parents who worked in Hyderabad, are in shock and have not provided any further details.

Fans on Instagram Live Try to Save Influencer

Many of the influencer's followers who were on the live and belonged to the same city as the influencer, made an attempt to save her life by rushing to her home in Nawagarh town near Raipur. The house was locked from inside and by the time neighbours broke into the house, it was too late.

The influencer was taken to a health center close by where the doctors declared her brought dead. According to the family, the deceased was very involved in social media and often shared photos, videos and reels on her account that brought her a lot of engagement.

An investigation is underway and the police is now looking into the influencer's phone, to understand her mental state and what forced her to commit suicide.

Note: If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, Republic TV urges you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers. Below are mental health helpline and suicide prevention contact details.

AASRA – We’re Here To Help

91-9820466726

Timings: 24*7

Languages: English, Hindi

Sanjeevani (Delhi)

011 24311918, 011 24318883

Mon-Fri (10am-5.30pm)