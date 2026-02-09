19-Year-Old MBBS Student At Dehradun Medical College Found Dead In Her Hostel Room

Dehradun: At Dehradun's medical institute, a 19-year-old first-year MBBS student was found dead in her hostel room. According to the police, the medical student, a native of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, had been living in the hostel for just a few months, pursuing her dream of becoming a doctor.

According to the officials, the student's body was discovered after hostel administration alerted the police when she failed to respond to calls for several hours and her room remained locked from the inside. The police broke open the door and found her unresponsive. The police shifted the body to the mortuary of a hospital and launched a probe to ascertain the circumstances surrounding her death.

As per the police sources, the initial investigations suggested that the student had been distressed in the days leading up to her death, reportedly due to disagreements with a close male friend, also 19 and from Muzaffarnagar. The friend, who has been questioned by police, confirmed that they had been spending considerable time together on campus, but denied knowing the exact reason behind her death.

Dehradun SP (rural, Rishikesh) Jaya Baluni stated, "No suicide note was recovered during the preliminary investigation. We are examining her mobile phone and social media activity to ascertain the circumstances leading to her death. The body has been sent for postmortem and the student's parents have been informed."

Amidst the ongoing investigation into the case, a police official revealed that the families of both the student and the male friend were aware of their friendship.

The other medical students and faculty members of the college have expressed their condolences and demanded a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

