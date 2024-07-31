Published 17:01 IST, July 31st 2024
1.94 Lakh Complaints of Child Pornography, Rape Received on NCRP Portal Till Apr 30: Govt
About 1.94 lakh complaints regarding child pornography and rape or gang rape had been registered on the government's National Cybercrime Reporting Portal
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
1.94 lakh complaints of child pornography, rape received on NCRP portal | Image: representative
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
17:01 IST, July 31st 2024